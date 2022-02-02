TenX (PAY) Price Reaches $0.0354 on Major Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One TenX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TenX has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. TenX has a market cap of $7.26 million and $376,909.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004178 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (PAY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

