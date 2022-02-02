Tesla, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $10.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tesla in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $10.85 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.56.

TSLA stock opened at $931.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,025.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $897.27. Tesla has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,247,722 shares of company stock worth $4,452,021,407. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.