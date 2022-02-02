Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65-2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86-0.91 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of TTEK stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.93. 334,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,699. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $116.01 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.15.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total value of $1,010,607.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $76,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

