Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Tetra Tech updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86-0.91 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.15-4.30 EPS.

TTEK stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.93. 334,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,699. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $192.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $11,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $690,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TTEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

