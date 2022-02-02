TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Down 24.7% in January

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

TTI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. 712,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $4.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $95,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 157.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 139.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.