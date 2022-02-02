Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Down 27.4% in January

Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TCBS stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $16.40. 2,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.62. Texas Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Texas Community Bancshares alerts:

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 0.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $111,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc is based in Mineola, Texas.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.