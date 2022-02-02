Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Separately, Danske cut Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.
Shares of Tgs Asa stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. Tgs Asa has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57.
About Tgs Asa
TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.
