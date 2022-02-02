Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Separately, Danske cut Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Tgs Asa stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. Tgs Asa has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.5556 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

