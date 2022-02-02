The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Receives $41.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANDE shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

ANDE traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $37.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,417. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.71. Andersons has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $40.29.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $36,236.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $144,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,796 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,087 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Andersons by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

