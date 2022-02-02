The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €7.30 Price Target

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €7.30 ($8.20) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.62) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.19) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.76) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.54) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €8.40 ($9.44) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.02 ($7.89).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

ETR:AT1 opened at €5.50 ($6.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €5.14 ($5.78) and a 12 month high of €7.16 ($8.04).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.