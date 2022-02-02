The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,036,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,893,000 after acquiring an additional 488,687 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 163.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,612,000 after buying an additional 412,577 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4,009.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after buying an additional 204,083 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 279,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after buying an additional 38,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBX opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.35%.

GBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

