The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $72.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 687,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $90,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

