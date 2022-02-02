The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Cut by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $369.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,187. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $386.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.