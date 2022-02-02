The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Increased by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Home Depot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 29.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 16.6% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.89. The stock had a trading volume of 48,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

