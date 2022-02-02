The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1,356.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

KHC opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

