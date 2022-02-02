The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Caesars Entertainment worth $20,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.19.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR opened at $80.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.92. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

