The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,581 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of ViacomCBS worth $21,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

