The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,569 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.93% of American Assets Trust worth $21,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 91.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 12,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.48 per share, for a total transaction of $439,839.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 124,229 shares of company stock worth $4,530,581 in the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

