The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101,741 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.37% of Glacier Bancorp worth $22,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBCI. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 785.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

