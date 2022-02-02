The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) announced a dividend on Friday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from The North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of The North American Income Trust stock opened at GBX 288 ($3.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £405.60 million and a PE ratio of 4.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 282.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 281.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. The North American Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 226.85 ($3.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 294 ($3.95).

Get The North American Income Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Susannah Nicklin acquired 698 shares of The North American Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £1,989.30 ($2,674.51).

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for The North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.