The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.69 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to post sales of $18.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.17 billion. Procter & Gamble posted sales of $18.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $79.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 billion to $80.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $82.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.48 billion to $83.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,250 shares of company stock valued at $104,730,552 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,124,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 293,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,557,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,501,132. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.33. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

