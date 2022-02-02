TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Update

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,350,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the December 31st total of 18,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

TXMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.76.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cooper C. Collins acquired 1,000,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

