Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific updated its FY22 guidance to $22.43 EPS.

Shares of TMO traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $599.73. 39,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,434. The company has a market capitalization of $236.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $623.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $672.34.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.17.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.