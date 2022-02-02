Thermon Group (THR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Thermon Group to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Thermon Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $81.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Thermon Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Thermon Group stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 1.47. Thermon Group has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 11,286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

