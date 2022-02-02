TheStreet Upgrades Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) to B

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.85.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 670,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 129,136 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 653,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,986,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 181,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

