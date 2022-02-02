TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Update

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the December 31st total of 370,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
TRMD stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. TORM has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $535.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of -340.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter.
TORM Company Profile
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
