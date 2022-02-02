TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Update

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the December 31st total of 370,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TRMD stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. TORM has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $535.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of -340.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in TORM by 46.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in TORM during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in TORM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in TORM during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TORM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TORM Company Profile

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

