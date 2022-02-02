Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.81.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMTNF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS TMTNF traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $85.64. 207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.78. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

