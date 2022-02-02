TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives $11.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE NRDY traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 342,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,561. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $686.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, insider Christopher C. Swenson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mrva acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth $5,213,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

