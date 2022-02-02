Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 7,451 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 76% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,223 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NetEase by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after buying an additional 177,159 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in NetEase by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTES. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $102.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.42. The stock has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.25%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

