Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the December 31st total of 3,660,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

NYSE COOK traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. 38,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,622. Traeger has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $32.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Traeger news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. acquired 3,600 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on COOK. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Traeger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

