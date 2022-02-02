Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Posts Earnings Results

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TT stock traded down $5.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.18. 2,732,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $143.97 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.16.

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

