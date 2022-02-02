Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.95-7.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.99. Trane Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.95-1.00 EPS.

TT stock opened at $167.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $143.97 and a twelve month high of $207.06.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.53.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.