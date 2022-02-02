Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Holdings Lifted by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,032 shares during the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts makes up 2.5% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $29,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James T. Treace sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $515,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $972,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,283 in the last three months.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,871. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 11.66.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

