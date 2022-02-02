Trek Financial LLC Acquires 376 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 27.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 403,570 shares of company stock worth $109,157,322. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $248.28 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.12 and its 200 day moving average is $251.69. The firm has a market cap of $237.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.65.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

