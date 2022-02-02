Trek Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,237 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 77.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,612,000 after acquiring an additional 358,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. upped their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

