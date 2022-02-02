Trek Financial LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $134.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.59. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

