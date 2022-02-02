Trek Financial LLC Purchases 286 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Trek Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average of $77.67.

