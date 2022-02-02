Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Get Trevena alerts:

Shares of Trevena stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.52. 8,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,067. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.17.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 454.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 379.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 162,871 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 43.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 51,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 23,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.