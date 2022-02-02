Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 320,061 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 320,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,467,000. Occidental Petroleum comprises 0.8% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of -32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.37.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

