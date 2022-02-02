Trexquant Investment LP Has $5.65 Million Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 964.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,637 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $25,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

