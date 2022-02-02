Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,173,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.95.

FB opened at $328.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $912.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.50 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.61 and its 200-day moving average is $341.85.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total value of $26,367,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,069 shares of company stock worth $61,177,514 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.