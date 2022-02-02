Trexquant Investment LP Takes $4.16 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,049,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 97.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 8,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 74.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% in the third quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $686.64.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $657.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $428.79 and a twelve month high of $710.86. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $669.80 and its 200 day moving average is $634.45.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

