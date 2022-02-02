Trexquant Investment LP Takes $6.42 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,000. Zoom Video Communications comprises 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citic Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.37.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $156.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.70 and a fifty-two week high of $451.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.07 and a 200 day moving average of $259.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,579 shares of company stock valued at $28,813,940 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

