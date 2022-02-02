Triumph Group (TGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Triumph Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.680-$0.880 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Triumph Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Triumph Group stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $24.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 92,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

