Truist Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for TransUnion in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

Shares of TRU opened at $103.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TransUnion by 134.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 330,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,240,000 after acquiring an additional 189,702 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,103,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,175,000 after purchasing an additional 56,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

