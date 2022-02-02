Truist Financial Comments on eBay Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of eBay in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now expects that the e-commerce company will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.28. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for eBay’s FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EBAY. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $60.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.27. eBay has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $81.19.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $159,407.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,048. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in eBay by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 146,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

