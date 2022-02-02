Truist Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Paper in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

IP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

NYSE:IP opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.55.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 41.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 211.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 107.6% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in International Paper by 85.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

