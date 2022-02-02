Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 27,097 shares.The stock last traded at $79.22 and had previously closed at $78.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 27.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 43.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 21.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 90,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

