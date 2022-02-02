Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 27,097 shares.The stock last traded at $79.22 and had previously closed at $78.70.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.53%.
About Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)
Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.
