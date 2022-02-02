Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $5.65

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.47. Tuya shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 3,368 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Tuya alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 49.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Tuya by 14.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Tuya during the third quarter worth $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tuya during the second quarter worth $275,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Tuya during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tuya during the third quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.