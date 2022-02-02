Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TWTR. Mizuho lowered their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.35.

Twitter stock opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $54.65. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Twitter has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $243,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $567,483.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,433 shares of company stock worth $2,134,348 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $144,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,800 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,762,301,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,893,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

