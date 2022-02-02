Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,929 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $95,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

